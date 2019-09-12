5 gigs not to miss this week

1. Tarantino Uke Night

Miss Amber and Stukulele. Contributed

At the Ballina RSL Club, 1 Grant St, Ballina, today from 7pm.

Miss Amber and Stukulele are celebrating the release of Quentin Tarantino's latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, by performing leading tunes from his movies Stuck in the Middle with You, Rumble by Link Wray, Miserlou, Hooked on a Feeling, Flowers on the Wall, Son of a Preacher Man. Prizes for the best dressed. Songbook available through ukemullum.com

2. Thor Phillips:

Thor Phillips.

At the Eltham Hotel, 441 Eltham Rd, Eltham, this Sunday from 1pm.

Northern Rivers artist Thor Phillips is a singer-songwriter and guitar player whose powerful performances are stirring-up storms across the nation.

A professional musician for over 12 years, playing guitar and supporting artists in the blues, rock, country and folk scenes, Phillips has recently been stepping into his own force.

Born and raised locally, his musical roots took hold in the red dirt of country and blues.

He first picked up a guitar at age four and this was to be the beginning of a life long relationship with music.

3. Streeton Trio:

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 3pm.

Named after the Australian Impressionist painter, Sir Arthur Streeton, the trio has received acclaim for performances in venues such as Wigmore Hall, Het Loo Royal Palace (Holland), Shanghai Oriental Arts Centre, Melbourne Recital Centre, Trondheim Festival, Apeldoorn Festival, Pablo Casals Festival (Prades).

Winner of the 2011 Music Viva Chamber Music Competition, the Streeton Trio has been laureate of several prestigious international competitions, and has won scholarships from Australia Council for the Arts, Arts Victoria and Ian Potter Cultural Trust.

In 2012, the trio featured as Musica Viva's Rising Stars ensemble.

4. Silencio:

Ben Walsh.

At Brunswick Picture House, 30 Fingal St, Brunswick Heads, this Sunday from 4pm.

Silencio draws a timeline: from the very birth of experimental motion pictures - the first animation - through to the most current technologies.

This performance explores over 100 years of painstaking endeavour to create impossible dreams through moving image. It includes rare films from early animation legends Hans Ricter and Emil Cohl, and moving animation by Salvador Dali and Walt Disney, the extraordinary duo Soundtrak creates a wonderful aural world with live music and sound to complement these cinematic gems.

Featuring percussionist Ben Walsh and string player Shenzo Gregorio, Soundtrak brings together strings, drums and technology to make some of the most unlikely sonic textures possible from two human beings.

They will follow the screening of Silencio with a set of improvised live music.

5. The Billy Gudgeon Band:

Billy Gudgeon Band.

At the Casino RSM Club, 162 Canterbury St, Casino, this Saturday from 8pm.

This urban country rock band is the result of talent and experience coming together to deliver a highly energetic and memorable experience for audiences. The band aims to deliver an experience that will have patrons carving it up on the dance floor to some of their favourite country songs from artists such as Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band and more.