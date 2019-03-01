5 fantastic things to do this weekend

NIMBIN: The Nimbin Fashion Show is a favourite amongst Northern Rivers fashion aficionados.

IT will be a busy weekend on the Northern Rivers with a number of community activities happening across the area.

Some of them are:

Lismore's Samson Fitness Challenge: The Samson Challenge is a four-person team event with each team put through nine grueling challenges, which includes a a farmers walk with jerry cans, a prowler push, 130kg truck tyre flip, burpee challenge, 2x2km run, 1km swim, the sled plug and a crazy obstacle course to complete.

The quickest team to complete all the challenges wins the coveted Samson Title and bragging rights for the next twelve months.

The Samson also includes the Samson Teen Sprint and Samson Kids events. Visit lismoresamson.com.

The Samson is a major fundraiser for Our Kids, the charity that raises money to purchase paediatric equipment for the Children's Ward and Special Care Nursery at Lismore Base Hospital.

At Hepburn Park, Holland St and Oliver Ave, Goonellabah, on Saturday from 6.45am.

Nimbin Fashion Show: This event aims to highlight creativity, self expression and fashion sustainability. It will bring together designers of all skill levels and ages to showcase their designs.

Support our local talent with an evening of glamour, delicious food and entertainment.

At The Nimbin School of Arts Town Hall, 45 Cullen St, Nimbin, this Saturday from 2pm and 7pm. Visit their Facebook page.

Taste Of Love Festival in Byron Bay: Australia's biggest tantra festival is being held this weekend.

A range of presenters from around the world offering sessions exploring various aspects of love, relating, consciousness, sacredness, connection, sensuality, sexuality, yoga, meditation and a diverse range of associated topics.

At the Byron Bay Community Centre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, on Saturday and Sunday. Visit tasteoflove.com.au.

Craig Sheppard Ski Race in Coraki: Tweed Ski Club converge on Coraki for the Craig Shepherd Memorial Ski Race.

Watch the exhilarating display at the junction of the Richmond and Wilson rivers where boats will race at speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour.

At Richmond Terrace, Coraki, Saturday and Sunday. Visit discoverrichmondvalley.com.au.

Lismore Women's Festival: This is a 'choose your own adventure' festival: you select the activities that make up your journey.

There is an incredible array of trails to take, down the arty path, up the political spout, get over to where you've never been before, pick up some awesome skills along the way and make it back to where you belong.

More than 60 activities to chose from March 1 to 9. Visit lismorewomensfestival.org.