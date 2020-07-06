5 days on the floor: Alstonville woman’s lonely nightmare

An 87-year-old Alstonville woman spent five days on the floor of her home, unable to call for help. File image.

AN ELDERLY woman spent five days on the floor of her home after she fell, before police broke in and called an ambulance.

Richmond Police District Inspector Bill McKenna said officers were called around 11am on Sunday after the woman’s relatives were concerned they had not heard from her for some time.

He said police attended the property in Alstonville where they found the distressed woman.

“I think she was lucky,” Insp McKenna said of the 87-year-old.

“She was found on the floor next to her bed, she had been on the ground for about five days.”

He said police stayed and cared for the woman while they arranged for an ambulance.

“The woman is now in Lismore Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition,” he said.

“Please check on your elderly relations and neighbours and if you are concerned, then contact police immediately.

“These incidents are not uncommon during the colder months, older people often fall and break a hip and can be helpless on the floor for days.”