5 cool things about Lismore’s new pub

Lismore's newest hotel, The Sherwood is about to open.

Lismore's newest hotel, The Sherwood is about to open.

Lismore's newest hotel is about to swing open its doors, and you're invited to celebrate.

The Sherwood opens on Molesworth St from 11am on Saturday, March 13, and a launch party will be held from 4pm.

<<< MORE Northern Rivers business stories >>>

So what cool new things are on offer?

1. Doggos are welcome

The back beer garden is a dog-friendly zone and your furry friend is allowed to hang out with you, so long as it is on a leash.

2. All independent craft beer

The pub will have 14 taps of independent craft beer and a "massive" cocktail list.

3. No pokies, no keno, no TAB

The Sherwood is "proudly pokie-free".

"There will be no pokie machines, TAB or Keno. It's all about good people, good food and drinks."

4. It's Lismore's first gastro pub

The Sherwood describes itself as Lismore's "first gastro pub", offering "simple food, done well".

It also has a private function room for special events.

The Sherwood Hotel has seven rooms to stay in.

5. Stay in the heart of the CBD

The Sherwood has seven private rooms with ensuites.

Booking ahead for the restaurant is recommended via an online portal.