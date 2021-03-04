5 cool things about Lismore’s new pub
Lismore's newest hotel is about to swing open its doors, and you're invited to celebrate.
The Sherwood opens on Molesworth St from 11am on Saturday, March 13, and a launch party will be held from 4pm.
<<< MORE Northern Rivers business stories >>>
So what cool new things are on offer?
1. Doggos are welcome
The back beer garden is a dog-friendly zone and your furry friend is allowed to hang out with you, so long as it is on a leash.
2. All independent craft beer
The pub will have 14 taps of independent craft beer and a "massive" cocktail list.
3. No pokies, no keno, no TAB
The Sherwood is "proudly pokie-free".
"There will be no pokie machines, TAB or Keno. It's all about good people, good food and drinks."
4. It's Lismore's first gastro pub
The Sherwood describes itself as Lismore's "first gastro pub", offering "simple food, done well".
It also has a private function room for special events.
5. Stay in the heart of the CBD
The Sherwood has seven private rooms with ensuites.
Booking ahead for the restaurant is recommended via an online portal.