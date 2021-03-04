Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lismore's newest hotel, The Sherwood is about to open.
Lismore's newest hotel, The Sherwood is about to open.
Business

5 cool things about Lismore’s new pub

Cathy Adams
3rd Mar 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Lismore's newest hotel is about to swing open its doors, and you're invited to celebrate.

The Sherwood opens on Molesworth St from 11am on Saturday, March 13, and a launch party will be held from 4pm.

 

<<< MORE Northern Rivers business stories >>>

 

So what cool new things are on offer?

 

1. Doggos are welcome

The back beer garden is a dog-friendly zone and your furry friend is allowed to hang out with you, so long as it is on a leash.

 

2. All independent craft beer

The pub will have 14 taps of independent craft beer and a "massive" cocktail list.

 

3. No pokies, no keno, no TAB

The Sherwood is "proudly pokie-free".

"There will be no pokie machines, TAB or Keno. It's all about good people, good food and drinks."

 

4. It's Lismore's first gastro pub

The Sherwood describes itself as Lismore's "first gastro pub", offering "simple food, done well".

It also has a private function room for special events.

The Sherwood Hotel has seven rooms to stay in.
The Sherwood Hotel has seven rooms to stay in.

5. Stay in the heart of the CBD

The Sherwood has seven private rooms with ensuites.

Booking ahead for the restaurant is recommended via an online portal.

northern rivers business the sherwood hotel
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie rules club to host come-and-try session today

        Premium Content Aussie rules club to host come-and-try session today

        Sport Ahead of the 2021 season, Lismore Swans have invited youngsters to find out how much fun the game is.

        Man threatens to kill brother for forgetting to buy bananas

        Premium Content Man threatens to kill brother for forgetting to buy bananas

        Crime He threatened to kill two people and wreaked havoc on their property

        Why Casino meatworks needs 186 new car parks

        Premium Content Why Casino meatworks needs 186 new car parks

        News Co-op looking to its next project after $5 million facility approved

        MOST WANTED: 3 people police are looking for

        Premium Content MOST WANTED: 3 people police are looking for

        News Police believe these three men can help with with inquiries