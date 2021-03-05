5 changes coming to Lismore CBD

New businesses are moving into Lismore’s CBD.

Lismore CBD is about to see some new kids on the block.

Lismore City Council approved development applications for new businesses to fit out new stores, and one local favourite has found a new home.

1.Ice cream parlour

Kids, and everyone else, get excited, a DA to change the use of a shop in Lismore to an ice cream parlour has been approved.

The new business will set up in Mathers Arcade, 4/39 Woodlark St, Lismore.

2. Colon cleansing

At the other end of the CBD, a DA has been approved for a Colon Hydrotherapy Clinic.

The clinic will be at 2/38 Carrington St.

3. Tattoo parlour

While you’re in the CBD, maybe think about getting some new ink.

A DA for a new tattoo parlour has been approved for shop 8 in The Strand Arcade.

4.Sherwood Hotel

Lismore’s newest pub will open its doors on Saturday March 13.

The site has a long history, it was once The Canberra and then Tommys.

Punters are already booking tables to get in first at the “gastropub”, so get in quick.

5. And cycling out …

After almost 103 years in the CBD, Harris Cycles is moving shop.

The business will move from its current location at 85 Keen St, across the river to 63 Bridge St, North Lismore.

The new store will open after Easter and promises to be better than ever.

