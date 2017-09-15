5 car crash brings Bruxner Hwy to a halt

Long lines of traffic at a standstill after five car crash

UPDATE 9:05AM: TRAFFIC is congested for kilometres along the Bruxner Hwy near Goonellabah as emergency services move to clear debris from a five-car crash.

Traffic backed up past The Northern Star offices due to five car crash. Claudia Jambor

Motorists are queued up near the roundabout at the Goonellabah industrial estate area.

Commuters are banked up along the hwy at the speed camera near Wollongbar.

A contra flow is in place in a bid to alleviate heavy delays.

West-bound traffic is being diverted to Richmond Hill Road.

It's understood emergency services are trying to remove a ute from an embankment.

It is unknown at this stage when the roadway will reopen.

A scene of the crash on the Bruxner Highway this morning. David Kirkpatrick

TODAY 8:30AM: A FIVE car crash has brought the Bruxner Hwy to a halt this morning at Goonellabah.

Fire and Rescue and police are on scene clearing the roadway between Pineapple Rd and Richmond Hill Rd.

It is understood no person has been injured.

Fire and Rescue from Goonellabah are cleaning up fluid spilt across road.

Stop/slow traffic control is in place so motorists can pass the site alternately.

More to come.