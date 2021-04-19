5 big winners in Kyogle Council’s four-year budget

Kyogle Council wants feedback on its draft budget.

Kyogle Council’s four-year budget has been handed down with a stunning $209.7m surplus.

Mayor Danielle Mulholland called the budget, which was announced on Monday night, a “once in a lifetime investment in the future”.

The big ticket item is a $50.8 million project to replace 84 ageing timber bridges.

“Kyogle has set a new benchmark for renewing essential infrastructure,” Cr Mulholland said.

“No other council in the state will undertake a bridge replacement program of this size.

“The replacement of 84 bridges ensures vital infrastructure for the next 100 years and beyond.

“With this investment we secure the future for generations to come.

“But it’s not all about bridges, this budget provides further investment in our villages, roads, preschools, parks, gardens, pools, library services and community.”

The public will be able to submit formal submissions on the draft plan before it is made official, but for those who don’t want to sift through the 63-page document, here are the five main takeaways.

Ratepayers

Kyogle Council residents were fortunate that State Government “rate pegging” restrictions limited a possible raise.

For the 2021/2022 financial year, this means rates will only increase by 2 per cent as determined by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal.

However, water charges (fixed plus variable) for 2021/2022 will see a 5 per cent increase.

This can be offset by a rebate program continues this year, which subsidises users who are increasing their water efficiency through rainwater tanks and retrofitting dual flush toilets.

Urban streets

$3.7 million was set aside for urban streets, including footpaths and kerb and guttering.

This included $3 million dedicated to the Kyogle Main Street Beautification project, subject to 50 per cent external funding.

A solid amount of that cash was also set aside for Kyogle, Bonalbo and Woodenbong street renewals.

The Kyogle Show Society was granted funding, among other community organisations.

Community facilities

$3.5 million was set aside for community building and facilities including parks and gardens, pools and cemeteries.

Both the Kyogle Memorial Institute Hall and Kyogle Indoor Sports Complex were singled out as priorities with $400,000 and $2.5 million being dedicated towards each centre respectively, subject to 50 per cent external funding.

Readers can also rejoice with a $536,000 library service boost.

Rural local roads

$3.4 million was dedicated for rural local roads in the road infrastructure-heavy budget.

Projects included reseals, guardrails and drainage improvements.

Notably, a $500,000 black spot fix would only be on the table if 100 per cent of funding came externally.

Community groups and culture

$119,000 was singled out for the Roxy Gallery while preschools received $69,500.

More than $100,000 in financial assistance was also given out to these community groups:

– Kyogle Youth Ventures:$2,747

– Australia Day Committees: $11,841

– Reconciliation Day & NAIDOC week support: $3,152

– Public Halls: $8,631

– Learn to Swim/Life Education Cash Donation/Staff and Plant: $13,739

– North Coast Academy of Sport: $1,314

– Citizens Band: $1,135

– NSW Cancer Council: $1,387

– Kyogle Show Society: $1,740

– Bonalbo Show Society: $1,740

– Woodenbong Show Society: $1,740

-Kyogle Historical Society: $5,413

To view the full budget head here.

Hard copies are also available to view at the council’s administration centre, Wadeville store, Woodenbong Post Office, Tabulam Post Office, Cawongla store, Mallanganee Post Office, Old Bonalbo Post Office, Kyogle Library, Wiangaree Post Office, Bonalbo Post Office, and the mobile library.

Formal budget submissions should be made before May 12, 4pm to the General Manager, 1 Stratheden Street, Kyogle or council@kyogle.nsw.gov.au.

Originally published as 5 big winners in Kyogle Council’s four-year budget