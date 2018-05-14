5 big decisions at Kyogle Council meeting tonight

Kyogle Council will tonight make a decision on the future of the Border Ranges Rally.

KYOGLE Council will hold its monthly meeting tonight, and there are a few big items on the agenda:

Border Ranges Rally

The council will decide the fate of the proposed Border Ranges Rally.

After a public consultation period and strict financial and social impact reports the nine councillors will cast their votes.

The recommendation in the council's meeting agenda states, that council:

Endorse the hold of the 2018 Border Ranges Rally on Rally on July 13 to 15, 2018 in accordance with the Event Overview and subject to compliance with conditions of approvals issues by the NSW Police and Council staff.

Endorse the hold of the 2018 Yowie Country Rally on October 13, 2018 subject to compliance with conditions of approvals issues by the NSW Police and Council staff.

Provides in principal support for future motorsport events across the Local Government Area.

NSW Country Mayors' Association

Mayor Danielle Mullholand is moving a motion for the council to join the NSW Country Mayor's Association (CMA) to grow networks and strengthen Kyogle's lobbying capacity.

The CMA is an organisation of Mayors from rural and regional councils who lobby government around issues like transport, community welfare and social capital, unrateable land, infrastructure and population funding.

The CMA meets four times a year and meetings are held at Parliament House in Sydney. Ministers are also in attendance.

Kyogle Council's budget commitment would be $562.50 for a calendar year.

NOROC Report

Cr Mulholland will today hand down the delegate's report from the February meeting of NOROC which was hosted by Richmond Valley Council.

The workshop was held to determine NOROC's regional priorities.

The regional priorities will provide NOROC with a foundation from which to lobby other levels of government, focusing on key challenges and opportunities to share resources and collectively deliver projects which achieve the best outcomes for the region.

The ten draft regional priorities are: transport planning, water management, biodiversity, housing, waste management, tourism, renewable energy, health services. sustainable agriculture and telecommunications.

Woodenbong Laneway to be renamed

After community consultation and approvals, the unnamed lane in Woodenbong could become Kirkmaster Lane.

The lane starts from Unumgar Street at the north-eastern corner of Woodenbong Hotel and runs in a southerly direction, terminating at Glennie Street.

Proposed names were advertised in the Richmond River Express Examine on November 29 and submissions called.

Village Masterplans

General Manager Graham Kennentt is proposing the draft master plans for the villages of Wiangaree, Woodenbong, Old Bonalbo, Bonalbo, Tabulam and Mallanganee be put on public exhibition.

If voted through the community will have a least a month to look through the designs and plans.

Submissions will also be invited from the public.