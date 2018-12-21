Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toy Kingdom Byron Bay co-owner Carmel Horner said interest in traditional toys is as strong as ever with customers expected to keep rolling in right to Christmas eve.
Toy Kingdom Byron Bay co-owner Carmel Horner said interest in traditional toys is as strong as ever with customers expected to keep rolling in right to Christmas eve. Marc Stapelberg
News

5 best-selling toys this Christmas

Marc Stapelberg
by
22nd Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU haven't yet finished your holiday shopping - or even started - you're not alone.

With a few days until Christmas the shops are packed with people scrambling to find the perfect last-minute gifts.

Carmel Horner from Byron Bay Toy Kingdom said they had been completely run off their feet.

"It was a slow start but it has really ramp up and we are getting into our busiest trading days now and we are expecting to see that right through to Christmas,” she said.

Carmel said despite living in technology centric age, traditional toys still held a special place in many people's hearts.

"Parents still come in looking for the things they had as kids and want to share that with their own children and more than ever boardgames continue to increase in popularity.”

Top selling toys for Christmas include:

1) Micro-scooter

2) Finska

3) Miniland Dolls

4) Harpe Wooden range of toys

5) Djeco Silhouette Puzzle

Mrs Horner said as people realise they are spending more time on technology so they are conscious of unplugging.

She said their stock of 14000 products was always well received.

northern rivers shopping top 5 toys
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    premium_icon Desperate renters targeted in new scam

    Crime PROSPECTIVE tenants are being targeted by fake rental property listings on social media.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    premium_icon Man threatened to kill three people in separate incidents

    Crime He has been granted bail to attend a rehabilitation facility

    • 22nd Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    premium_icon What you need to know about Operation Safe Arrival

    Crime Double demerit points have officially kicked in.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    premium_icon LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

    Business Here's a list of holiday trading hours for your favourites

    • 22nd Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners