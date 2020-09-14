Police confirm 26-year-old man involved in serious crash

Emergency services have been called to East Lismore for a crash.

EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious crash at East Lismore tonight.

It is understood at least five ambulance crews, two fire trucks, police vehicles and tow trucks have been called to the scene near the Lismore Golf Club.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they were called to Barham St just after 7pm.

"There has been a single vehicle crash into a tree," he said.

There has been a serious crash at East Lismore. Aisling Brennan

"One patient, a 26-year-old male, is being treated on scene for serious injuries."

It is understood the man will be taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

More to come.