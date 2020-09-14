Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have been called to East Lismore for a crash.
Emergency services have been called to East Lismore for a crash. Aisling Brennan
News

Police confirm 26-year-old man involved in serious crash

Aisling Brennan
Rebecca Lollback
by and
14th Sep 2020 7:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services have been called to a serious crash at East Lismore tonight.

It is understood at least five ambulance crews, two fire trucks, police vehicles and tow trucks have been called to the scene near the Lismore Golf Club.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance said they were called to Barham St just after 7pm.

"There has been a single vehicle crash into a tree," he said.

There has been a serious crash at East Lismore.
There has been a serious crash at East Lismore. Aisling Brennan

"One patient, a 26-year-old male, is being treated on scene for serious injuries."

It is understood the man will be taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

More to come.

east lismore lismore nsw ambulance
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Operation to move huge whale off beach fails

        Premium Content Operation to move huge whale off beach fails

        News THE 17m long whale died in shallow waters south of Ballina on Friday.

        Mystery buyer snaps up landmark Lismore building

        Premium Content Mystery buyer snaps up landmark Lismore building

        News "Dark horse" outbid two others for former Black Sombrero property

        MISSING: Police appeal for help to find Zane, 21

        MISSING: Police appeal for help to find Zane, 21

        News He was last seen almost a month ago

        Road closed for jury to view alleged crime scene

        Premium Content Road closed for jury to view alleged crime scene

        News Jury will view the scene where a person was seriously injured