EAT STREET: The fifth Eat the Street on March 9, 2019, is expected to be a massive success. L-R Acting City Centre Manager Andrew Walker, Lismore Workers Club chef Philip McLoughlin, LWC group catering manager Dominic D'agostino, Cr Gianpiero Battista and Cr Darlene Cook. Front Southern Cross University's Myeka Page, Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith, Lismore City Council General Manager Shelley Oldham and Lismore MP Thomas George.
$5 and $10 tasting plates at delicious Lismore CBD event

7th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
AFTER more than 18,000 people ate their way through Eat the Street in 2018, organisers are expecting even bigger crowds in 2019.

Lismore City Council's acting city centre manager, Andrew Walker, said this year's event would be held on Saturday, March 9.

It will feature taste classes, activities and events in the CBD, with Carrington and Magellan Streets closed to traffic.

"Eat the Street is one of Lismore's signature events and is now in its fifth year," Mr Walker said. "We have an extraordinary abundance of fresh produce and our finest regional chefs will be creating a delicious food with tasting plates at $5 and $10.

"Eat the Street means from noon through to 9pm thee will be fantastic food with lots of family-friendly events."

Mr Walker said there would be a big emphasis on more shade and undercover areas.

"You can learn how to harvest fruit and natural ingredients in a sustainable way on a Foraging Expedition with Peter Hardwick along the banks of the river," he said.

"And the live music will go off, we have Wild Marmelade playing 7pm until 9pm."

Mayor Isaac Smith said it would be an amazing weekend - Eat the Street will be followed by the big footy match as the Sydney Swans take on Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval on Sunday, March 10.

"And who wouldn't want to attend a Mixology Masterclass with Howard Johnson from The Loft in Lismore and make cocktails," he said.

"Eat the Street is going to be fantastic."

The headline chef this year is Matt Golinski who will hold a cooking masterclass showing how to make a culinary masterpiece using fresh, seasonal and local ingredients.

Live entertainment on the Southern Cross University Music Stage includes everything from country, folk to blues in a stellar local line-up including Wild Marmelade, Timbuktu, Jimmy Willing and the Real Gone Hick-Ups, The Romaniacs and more.

