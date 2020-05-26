Menu
BE WARNED: Ballina has open its beaches to 4WDs with notice of social distancing and responsible driving.
News

4WD activity resumes in Ballina beaches

Cath Piltz
26th May 2020 1:00 PM

FOLLOWING consultation with local NSW Police, Ballina Shire Council has started to progressively reopen 4WD beach access.

Ballina Shire and Northern Rivers residents are now able to enjoy recreational four-wheel driving on Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head and South Ballina, as long as the public maintain social distancing and follow the rules for NSW gatherings.

The majority of South Ballina 4WD beach access points have reopen.

However, Crown Lands NSW has decided to keep the Moylans Lane and Keith Hall Lane 4WD beach access points closed until further notice due to safety and environmental reasons.

Ballina Shire Mayor, David Wright was happy to confirm the changes.

“As we start to see restrictions ease, I am pleased to see our community return to a normal setting and we look forward to other activities in the shire commencing in the near future,” he said.

Motorists accessing the beach to 4WD are reminded to behave responsibly and safely. For safety and beach permit information visit ballina.nsw.gov.au.

Ballina Shire Advocate

