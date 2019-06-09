$4m upgrade will create 60 jobs

ABOVE: Lismore Airport was recently rewarded with a $4.5m funding announcement.

ABOVE: Lismore Airport was recently rewarded with a $4.5m funding announcement.

LISMORE Airport is expected to enjoy a $4 million upgrade to help attract pilot training schools to the areas.

During the election, Page MP Kevin Hogan promised a $4.47 million investment from the Federal Government to fund stage one of the airport's revitalisation, including the installation of an Instrument Landing System (ILS).

Mr Hogan has confirmed that funding would be allocated within the next few years, providing a bright future for the regional airport.

"This will allow pilots to safely land in low visibility conditions,” Mr Hogan said.

"That's less flights delayed, diverted and cancelled.

"It also means more pilot training schools will be attracted to relocate from more expensive airports like Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"This will ensure the jobs of the 4500 people who are currently employed by the aircraft industry.

"Up to another 60 jobs are expected to be created in maintenance and repair thanks to this major investment.

"The implementation of the ILS at Lismore Airport will ensure it remains a key player in the economic growth of the Northern Rivers and provides opportunities to attract innovation, technology, education, training and specialist aviation and aerospace services.”

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith said Mr Hogan's funding was the most significant announcement for the Lismore Airport since the building of the current terminal 20 years ago.

"With this upgrade the airport now has a sustainable future and it unlocks future opportunities that fit perfectly with the city deal being discussed for our region,” he said.