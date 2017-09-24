$4m sale breaks Lennox record

A new record has been set for Lennox Head with 65 Dress Circle Drive selling at Auction for over $4 million.

The previous sale record for a residential property in Lennox Head, stood at $3.35 million.

Marketing agent at LJ Hooker Lennox Head Ken Shay said this auction smashed that record by approximately $800,000.

He said it was a true testament to the current strength of Lennox Head real estate.

"Throughout the marketing campaign we were inundated with enquiries from both the local region, metropolitan areas and overseas, everybody loves Lennox Head,” Mr Shay said.

The auction at Ballina RSL club had a fantastic turn out with seven registered bidders.

"It was definitely above expectations, but it just shows how hard it is to get into a location like this,” Mr Shay said.

He said it was a hard decision for the owners to leave such a beautiful address but it was time for the next family to enjoy its spoils.

"The property is in such a fantastic location and it is just so tightly held, the previous owners have enjoyed this property for over 31 years.”

"It's got dual street frontage, so you have access from behind as well, there is development opportunity and the views on both levels are absolutely spectacular.”

Mr Shay said the new owners will be able to enjoy this property for years to come.

He said now that property was off the market the team at LJ Hooker were on the look out for more to satisfy the demand in the market.