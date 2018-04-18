49,000 tons of gravel and $2.9m to fix roads

RVC have been busy fixing roads since severe weather events last year.

IN NINE months, 49,000 tonnes of gravel has been reinstated on Richmond Valley Council unsealed road networks and $2.9 million of work has been undertaken as a result of damage from two severe weather events which occurred in March 2017.

To date restoration works have been completed on 49 of the 57 unsealed roads, leaving eight roads to complete.

Richmond Valley Council mayor Robert Mustow said council was very proactive in restoring the roads and the remaining roads only have small amounts of gravel to put on them.

The most significant impact from this event was the damage to the rural road network and some of the associated bridge, culvert and causeway infrastructure.

In their April meeting council reported the worst in regard to amount of gravel being required was Myall Creek Road needing over 9,200 tonnes of gravel to return it to its pre-flood condition at a cost of $415,000.

The worst in relation to damage were Boggy Creek Road and Moonem New Italy Road where scouring in places was two metres wide and one metre deep making them impassable.

A number of major drainage structures were also damaged during these events:

1. The Gap Road - Sawpit Creek Bridge

- Footings of the steel arch undermined and the road surface was damaged requiring full replacement.

- To be upgraded to complete concrete deck bridge

- Approved Funding: $554,782

2. Swan Bay New Italy Road - Eight Cell Steel Spiral Culvert

- Complete collapse of 6 cells requiring full replacement

- Upgraded to Box Culverts

- Cost: $163,450

3. Spring Grove Road - Meldrums Bridge

- Undermining of northern timber abutment and part of the road to be upgraded to a Gabion and Concrete wall

- Approved Funding: $125,519

4. Old Tenterfield Road - Concrete Causeway No.4

- Causeway undermined and collapsed with deep downstream scouring requiring full replacement

- Upgraded to a longer and wider piped causeway

- Cost: $89,760

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said council took a different approach to speed up the ability to fix the roads.

"I think that's the big challenge which many councils face,” Mr Macdonald said.

"We've found the quick path through it.”

"Council sought and gained approval to submit interim claims rather than wait until everything was inspected and the full claim prepared and submitted.

"Secondly, instead of putting the full damage together into large work packages and tendering the works, we put teams together from our existing plant hire contract and began the work as soon as approvals were granted from Roads and Maritime Services.”

Overall, council made the seven types of claims for damages but in their claim of $5.66 million for damage under saturated pavement, only $293,520 was approved.

Mr Macdonald said parts of the sealed road network, particularly the regional roads between Casino and Woodburn and Woodburn and Evans Head, were inundated for considerable periods of time weakening and saturating the pavement under the bitumen.

He acknowledged claiming saturated pavement damage was generally difficult and said this event was no different.

"They are pretty rare...we did get a little bit of money but unfortunately it's not enough to fix the whole road but we will be starting on those works next month.”

Road progress: