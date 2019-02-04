Red-card Roar tainting cleanskin image

Jamie Young is sent off for taking out Craig Goodwin. Picture: AAP

ONCE the cleanskins of the A-League, Brisbane Roar have become the competition's bad boys.

Ill-discipline has haunted the struggling Roar all season, and contributed significantly to their spectacular capitulation at Coopers Stadium on Saturday night.

Leading Adelaide United 3-0 and having a one-man advantage after the early dismissal of Reds attacker Ken Ilso, the Roar somehow managed to lose 4-3 and had two players sent off in the second half.

The needless send-offs of teenage New Zealand international Dane Ingham and goalkeeper Jamie Young lifted the number of Roar players red-carded this season to five, the most of any A-League club.

Brisbane also have the most bookings, with Roar players shown yellow cards 49 times.

Defender Daniel Bowles has received more cards - eight yellow and one red - this season than other player.

His latest caution in the Roar's weekend loss to Adelaide means he will be suspended for a second time this season, joining Ingham and Young on the sidelines when Brisbane host Sydney FC at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Brisbane's shocking disciplinary record this season is in stark contrast to the past, with the Roar having won the A-League's Fair Play Award six times - more than any other club - since the competition's inception in 2005.

Interim Roar coach Darren Davies admitted his players needed to show more restraint and be smarter to avoid further punishment.

"We do need tighten up on it," Davies said.

"Some (of the cards) are avoidable, but some have been unavoidable.

"At half-time (against Adelaide) we spoke about managing the game. We spoke about keeping our discipline and unfortunately that didn't materialise."

Ingham's send-off against Adelaide was definitely "avoidable, particularly the second of his two yellow cards.

With Brisbane leading 3-1 I in the 59th minute, Ingham stupidly kicked the ball away after the Reds were awarded a free-kick.

"Dane's a fantastic young person, he's a tremendous young kid, but he will have learnt a very harsh lesson," Davies said.

Young's send off five minutes later - with the Roar still leading 3-1 - was careless after he clattered into Reds star Craig Goodwin after charging out of his penalty area in a failed attempt to beat Goodwin to a through ball.

"Youngy was trying to do the right thing but he just mistimed it,' Davies said.

Young's ban seems particularly bad news for the Roar, with Brisbane's second-choice gloveman Brendan White having struggled during his half an hour - including stoppage time - on the park on Saturday night.

The Roar will announce the signings of Charles Lokoli-Ngoy and Ruon Tongyik - as revealed by The Courier-Mail last week - ­in the coming days, with both a chance to make their Brisbane debuts on Friday against Sydney.

