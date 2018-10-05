49 things to do during the school holidays

There are lots of great things to do during the school holidays, including a visit to Australian Seabird Rescue in Ballina.

There are lots of great things to do during the school holidays, including a visit to Australian Seabird Rescue in Ballina. Cathy Adams

LOOKING for things to do during the school holidays?

Well, there's something for everyone, whether your family is super energetic, or they prefer a more subdued pace, we've got you covered.

1. Go for a bush walk - Protestors Falls at Terania Creek, Rocky Creek Dam at Whian Whian, Pat Morton Lookout to Sharpes Beach, Minyon Falls in Nightcap National Park, Victoria Park Nature Reserve at Dalwood, The Pass to Cape Byron Lighthouse.

2. Play Ballina Dics Golf at Bicentennial Gardens - nine hole, 28 par disc golf course, buy discs at the Ballina Visitor Centre.

3. Visit Australian Seabird Rescue for an educational tour, at 264 North Creek Road, Ballina $7 pp (cash only) 10am. Ph: 6686 2852.

4. Hire a bike and go for a ride... Bicycle Emporium, Transition Cycles, Sunrise Cycles, Lifecycles Travel.

5. Go for a swim at a pool... Ballina Pool and Waterslides, Alstonville Aquatic Centre, Byron Bay Pool, Nimbin Pool, Lismore Memorial Baths, Casino Pool, Kyogle Pool, Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, Evans Head.

6. Go for a swim at the beach Lake Ainsworth, or one of the Northern Rivers beautiful beaches.

7. Hire something fun - bikes, surfboards, kayaks, boats.

8. Buy a fishing licence and go fishing.

9. Go to a library and read a book - Lismore, Ballina, Byron Bay, Evans Head, Alstonville, Casino, Kyogle, Brunswick Heads, Goonellabah, and Mullumbimby.

10. Visit Summerland House Farm on Wardell Road, Alstonville - go on a fun tractor tour, play in the spray water park, play mini golf, or giant chess.

11. Visit Macadamia Castle, open daily 8am-5pm - family fun, animal talks & feeding, train rides - ecosystem drawing, nocturnal theatre, face painting.

12. Thursday Plantation - Educational tea tree maze, open daily. Lot 7, Gallans Rd, Ballina. Ph: 6620 5150.

13. Play a round of golf - courses at Teven Valley, Ballina, Lismore, Casino, Byron Bay, Mullumbimby, Ocean Shores, Kyogle, Coraki.

14. Go tenpin bowling - Ballina, Lismore.

15. Visit the Ballina Naval & Maritime Museum, open daily 10am-4pm.

16. Visit Crystal Castle. 81 Monet Dr, Montecollum.

17. Go to see a movie -cinemas at Ballina Fair, Lismore, Kyogle.

17. Go for a train ride at Heritage Park Railway Rides in Lismore.

18. Go for a horse ride at Pegasus Park Horse Riding.

19. Go for a ride on Australia's first solar train in Byron Bay.

20. Have some fun at Ballina Adventure Park - play Skirmish and Paintball, open daily. 0403 548 322

21. Take the kids to Play Quest, an indoor kids play centre in Carrington Street, Lismore, open daily.

22. Go to Circus Arts Play Centre at 17 Centennial Circtuit, Byron Bay. Ph 6685 6566

23. Friends of the Koala Tours at 23 Rifle Range Rd, Lismore, 10am or 2pm, $5.

24. Take the kids to craft activities at Bunnings stores.

25. Visit the Aviation Museum at Evans Head Aerodrome, open 10am-4pm,$5 pp or $15 family.

26. Go on a Whale Watching Tour.

27. Go on a adventure along the Brunswick Heads Fairy trail.

28. Play with Clay. An activity for the high schooler, this hands on clay workshop with renowned local potter Brooke Clunie. Spend an hour or two with Brooke who will personally guide you with clear instruction and support you as you experience making two pieces on the wheel that are yours to keep. $100pp. Bookable any day of the week 1800 777 666.

29. Miss Beka Hoola Hoop Happy Hour at Cherry Street Sports, 44 Cherry St, Ballina. Games and activities for kids of all ages. From 11am, Sunday Oct 7. Free. Ph: 6686 2811.

30. Art Workshops at Jans Bucket Club, 10 Wardell Rd, Alstonville. $25. Ph: 0402 913 561.

31. Soccer X Holiday Clinics at Lennox Football Club Monday Oct 8 from 9am-12pm. $40 for 5-14yrs. Ph: 0451 162 346.

32. Be a Keeper For a Day at The Macadamia Castle. Tuesday Oct 9 at 9-3.30pm. 12+yr, $100 including lunch. Ph: 6687 8432.

33. Let the kids go wild at the Jungle Party at Westower Tavern, 89 River St, Ballina. There will be a live animal show, dancing, face painting, and kids eat free. From 3.30pm on Tuesday Oct 9. Call 6686 7272.

34. Get up close and personal with wildlife at the Reptile Awareness Displays at Ballina Fair on Tues Oct 9, showtimes 10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm, free.

35. Koala Workshop - Learn why and how to protect our koalas at the Richmond Room, Ballina, free. Bookings essential. Ph: 0467 855 990.

36. School of Rock at Hothouse Music, Ballina -Wed Oct 10, 10am-4pm. $60. 8+yrs. Ph: 0422 782 141.

37. Gymnastics at Ballina RSL Youth Club, 5 Piper Dr, Ballina. Wed Oct 10, 8.30-12pm. $30. Ph: 6686 0744.

38. Go to soccer school at Ballina Soccer Club. Call 0490 806 105 for times.

39. Be a Wildlife Guardians at Macadamia Castle Thursday Oct 11, 9-3.30pm. 7-11yr, $75 inc lunch. Ph: 6687 8432.

40. TOTE-ally Bling Workshop at NRCG, 60 Crane St, Ballina Friday Oct 12, 10-12.30pm. $30 including materials. Bookings essential at 6681 6167.

41. Learn about robotics at Beginner Robotics, Lennox Head Library on Friday Oct 12 at 10am-11.30am. Free, 8yrs+. Ph: 6687 6398.

42. Wonky House and Fabric Mache Bowl Craft at Alstonville Library for 8-12yrs, free. Friday Oct 12, 2-4pm. Ph: 6628 5527.

43. Line Dancing at Ballina Library on Fridat Oct 12 at noon. Free for 5yrs and over, call 66862831.

44. Visit a skatepark - you'll find them all over the Northern Rivers.

45. Go rollerskating at Roller World Lismore, in North Lismore.

46. Become a FarmKid at The Farm in Ewingsdale - workshops , mini-farmer programs and kids parties. Ph: 0429 770 147.

47. Lismore City Council's fourth annual Upcycle Your Holidays event is coming up on Thursday, 11 October, offering free fun during the school holidays. Tour recycling facility, operate a garbage truck, make beeswax wrap, learn about water catchment, plant seeds, find out about koalas, ba a native plant artist or scientist, or build a nesting box for wildlife.

48. Go to an Arts Festival for kids and their families at The Quad in Lismore. Featuring; Roundabout Theatre: pop-up playspace + roving performers, 100 Wonderplace, The Pitts Family Circus, Funmaker Silent Disco, Hands-on kids workshops, live music - feauturing Monkey Monkey Shake Shake, Storyboard Bus presented by Byron Writers Festival. 10am-3pm.

49. Children's Book Sale in Lismore: Don't miss this opportunity to enhance your children's book collection with some new titles. Books from 50c each. At Lismore Library, 110 Magellan St, Lismore, this Saturday from 9am.