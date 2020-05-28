$480,000 upgrade planned for dangerous road

SAFER ROAD: While still in the design phase, the Nimbin Road project is estimated to cost $480,000 and will begin in the next few months just south of the village.

PLANNED safety works to a dangerous stretch of Nimbin Road are in full swing to help "bring the regional road to an acceptable community standard".

Lismore City Council revealed in the 2020/21 financial year its plans to undertake road safety roadworks to a 0.3km section of Nimbin Road situated half a kilometre south of the village.

It is estimated to cost around $480,000.

There have been many crashes at the site between 2013 and 2018, some resulting in injuries and many occurring during wet weather.

The council's director of infrastructure services, Peter Jeuken, said improving road conditions, signage and the vehicle barrier along this section of road will reduce the risk of future incidents.

He said coupled with council-funded roadworks conducted along other sections of Nimbin Rd over recent years, these traffic safety improvements would help make drivers safer.

While the council has yet to complete investigations and design work, the improvements will include:

● Skid resistant surface: Reseal the road surface to improve vehicle traction around the curve

● Install new guardrail to stop any vehicles where drivers may lose control and head towards the steep embankment

● Install a new LED speed warning sign (vehicle activated sign), curve warning signs (black and yellow chevron signs), raised pavement markers, line marking and guideposts

● Vegetation trimming.

"We are yet to schedule the roadworks, but they are programmed for completion some time between July 2020 and June 2021," Mr Jeuken said.

This planned roadwork is funded by the Australian Government's Black Spot Program administered by Transport for NSW.

Any questions or comments are to be written to council at PO Box 23A, Lismore NSW 2480 or email council@lismore.nsw.gov.au including the title 'Nimbin Road Safety Works' by Friday, June 26.

Phone inquiries should be directed to council's design services engineer, Barry Goodwin, on 1300 87 83 87.