$4.7m tender awarded for next stage of saleyard upgrade

Stage one construction of Casino saleyards was officially opened in April.

Stage one construction of Casino saleyards was officially opened in April. Marc Stapelberg

THE Casino Saleyards was hot on the agenda at Tuesday night's Richmond Valley Council Meeting, with Lismore's AGS Commercial nabbing the seal of approval for the NRLX stage 2 tender.

With nearly $1million difference between submitted tenders, AGS Commercial came out on top with a price of just over $4.7 million against tenderer Wiley Construction's price of 5.7 million.

Richmond Valley Council General Manager Vaughan Macdonald said both offers were based on the tender's mandatory items.

"AGS Submitted a very competitive tender,” Mr Macdonald said.

"Wiley Construction delivered the Stage one project, but the AGS Commercial tender provided significantly better value for money, as far as what we will get for our $7million budget.”

He said the money remaining after the tender would be used towards delivering discretionary items to improve the whole saleyards.

The official opening of the stage one construction in April revealed the cattle yard's new roof and soft flooring. Similarly, the stage two project priorities were set to include further roof construction and will see the sale yard become a full soft floor facility.

"Stage two improvements will include a slightly larger roof across the delivery and load outside of the delivery, which will enable all the yards under that roof to be soft floor as well,” he said.

"This leads to better animal welfare outcomes. The cattle are happier so they are heavier when they go across the scales- so it improves returns for the producers as well.”

Other proposed items included improvements to weighing scales and dip, technology, storm water management, lighting and improvements to the canteen facility.

The discretionary options items included adding new transit yards to the facility, improving car parks, and the erection of a billboard around Summerland Way to promote the saleyards as a place for live stock marketing.

He said the development application for the project would be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel in July, and pending that, on ground works were expected to start in August.

"We expect the DA to go through,” he said.

"Then over the next month or two we'll be moving forward with consultation with stakeholders out there, to come to an agreement on priorities for the improvements we are going to implement.”

Mr Macdonald said the Stage two project was another $7 million spend, funded by the NSW government's restart NSW fund.

"We will have invested both in partnership with the Federal Government who have contributed $3.5 million and the State Government who have contributed $7 million.

"Council have borrowed $3.5 million to invest in this facility.”

He said the point of the upgrades was to cement the Northern Rivers Live Stock Exchange as the premier selling centre in Northern NSW and the town of Casino as the beef capital.

"It's a critical business, not only for the Richmond Valley but for the Northern Rivers,” he said.

"We need to make sure this facility provides significant employment for our region and benefit for our producers.

"It has flow on effects in our local economy with other industries who support the cattle industry and saleyards. It's really exciting to be able to deliver this project and the benefits that it will provide for our community.”

Further items discussed and approved at last night's Richmond Valley Council meeting included: .