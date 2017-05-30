21°
$47m suicide prevention boost to save 3000 lives

Alison Paterson
| 30th May 2017 5:30 AM
Sophie Moeller

EACH year over 3,000 Australians take their lives.

Suicide touches every level of the community and it's a deplorable statistic as each of these people impacts on a person, a family as well as perhaps a sports team, a workplace, school class, TAFE, university or services club.

On Tuesday the Federal Government announced it will provide a $47 million boost to front-line services for suicide prevention and directly address a growing community need.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said services will be available right across Australia and will include training for at-risk families and support groups, face-to-face support for individuals in need, training for emergency response services and support for communities experiencing specific issues.

"A series of communication programs will also be launched to provide tools and support to people and families most at risk and investments in research will also be made to ensure these programs are providing the best support possible to meet the intended need," he said.

Organisations funded

"Among the 17 groups receiving funding are R U OK?, Mates in Construction Australia, Suicide Prevention Australia, United Synergies, Mindframe and Orygen.

"Many of these organisations are respected household names and this funding will help them to continue their important work."

Under the National Suicide Prevention Leadership and Support Program, more than $43 million will be allocated to 16 projects over a three year period to June 2019, Mr Hunt said.

"We will also provide $3 million to the Black Dog Institute to support our 12 National Suicide Prevention Trials being established around the country.

"This funding will enable the Black Dog Institute to develop and implement community specific strategies within each prevention trial site."

Mr Hunt said $1 million will be provided to specifically support mental health and reduce suicide in the health workforce.

Working together

"Black Dog, in conjunction with Orygen, United Synergies and the Hunter Institute, will work with the AMA to determine the best way to provide these services to those in need," he said.

"We know that there are many people working in the health sector who are themselves battling mental health problems (and) we want to make sure there is help available to these people who spend their whole working lives helping others."

Lifeline Australia welcomed the $47 million boost to frontline suicide prevention services, but highlighted the need for leadership and accountability via a national suicide prevention strategy.

Coordinated approach needed

The national charity's CEO Pete Shmigel said it is important to ensure that the 17 groups receiving funding as part of the National Suicide Prevention Leadership and Support Program are part of a coordinated approach to stopping suicide.

"We applaud this significant commitment to tackling the national suicide emergency, and acknowledge the strong support it will provide to many people struggling with life's challenges," Mr Shmigel said.

"We encourage all organisations to work closely with Primary Health Networks (PHNs), governments, community organisations and support services such as Lifeline in the delivery of forthcoming services and programs."

Mr Shmigel said Lifeline believes a national suicide prevention strategy - with strong oversight from the Federal Health Minister - will help bring together the many diverse services, programs, research and experts across the country.

"So, whether it be the development of a broad communication campaign or a direct response to meet the needs of a particular community, we will be able to ensure greater collective impact and, ultimately, save more lives," he said,

For 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

