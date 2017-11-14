47m long trucks deliver huge girders for new highway bridge

An artist's impression of the new bridge over the Richmond River at Broadwater.

AS PART of work to build the new bridge across the Richmond River at Broadwater, bridge girder deliveries will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The oversize and over mass loads will be delivered twice a day on trucks up to 47m long and 4.2m wide.

The deliveries will be between Macksville and Broadwater between 4.30am and 11am each day.

Roads and Maritime Services has advised there may be some delays and road users should consider this when planning their journeys.

Work will continue at the new bridge site to install four bridge piles near the Pacific Highway and will include transporting a large piling rig and crane across the highway at Broadwater.

This work will take place between 7am and 6pm on weekdays and between 8am and 5pm until November 18.

Between 7am and 6pm today (Tuesday), the eastern end of Coolgardie Rd at Pimlico will be closed while environmental controls and a fauna grid are installed.

Road users wishing to access Pimlico Rd at Pimlico will be detoured via Whytes Lane at Pimlico or Sinclair St at Wardell.

Residential access to properties on the eastern end of Coolgardie Road will be maintained.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control may be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads. Delays of up to five minutes are expected at most locations and all work is carried out weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control. Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.