4.7 level water restrictions: Town's critical situation

Sediment in the Tenterfield Dam has reduced the capacity of usable water.

Sediment in the Tenterfield Dam has reduced the capacity of usable water.

WATER restrictions for Tenterfield have been increased to level 4.7 after the council held an extraordinary meeting on Thursday.

At the meeting, councillors voted to introduce a new interim water restriction classification of 4.7 to the Drought Management Plan which aims to ban:

The use of automatic stock troughs from mains water from November 22;

Residential use of hand held watering with garden hoses from November 22.

The council will also support further investigations into alternative water sources including recycled water, urban stormwater runoff and piping from alternate dams.

"To aid in conserving water and keep the town of Tenterfield functioning, additional measures tailored to reduce consumption are provided in the amended Drought Management Plan," the council report states.

"The revised 4.5 Plan was based on low estimated sedimentation in the Tenterfield Dam with the bottom estimate for water draw off to be approximately 10 to 13 per cent.

"Studies undertaken to map the water volume and the sediment have now been completed and the results show greater sediment at the bottom of the dam than was previously estimated with sedimentation up to 2.5m - 2.8m in some sections as a total volume 94,000m3 or 6.7 per cent total dam capacity at spillway.

"This has the effect of reducing available water, for example at current level of 26 per cent, approximately 7 per cent unusable as sediment and the estimated usable water then becomes 17 per cent approximately.

"The dam surveys indicate potentially lower water availability, hence the need to add an additional water saving measure as Restriction Level 4.7.

"Council has been proactively searching for water through the emergency drought funding.

"These searches have included additional secondary supplies through searching with Council's consultants Geo9, Zoic Environmental Pty Ltd and Water Resources Drilling."