$460,000 upgrade planned for 'religious retreat' campground

An Alstonvale couple has lodged a DA with the council to make improvements on their property to facilitate an annual Christian camp.

EVERY year for the past 80 years, hundreds of people have converged on an Alstonvale property for a Christian camp.

But the event has never had formal council approval.

That's something the new owners of the Eltham Rd property are trying to change, and they have now lodged a development application with Ballina Shire Council for $460,000 worth of works.

In documents provided to the council by landowners Peter and Elouise Lowndes, the application is for alterations and additions to a recreational facility.

"The existing facilities were originally established in approximately 1930 for the purposes of holding an annual Christian family camp," the report states.

"The camp is held for the purposes of religious retreat and instruction and attendance to the camps is free for attendees and typically by invitation only.

"The camp is generally held in late November each year for five days and is attended by approximately 400 people.

"Accommodation is a mix of dormitory buildings and canvas tents."

An example of the buildings planned for the Alstonvale property, that would be used during a Christian camp. Contributed

The aim of the Lowndes' DA is to address "outstanding issues" and also "new issues identified by council staff relating to onsite wastewater management and public health".

As part of the works proposed, two new onsite sewage management systems would be built and commissioned.

New amenities blocks would be built, along with an extra prefabricated building for accommodation and a new parking area.

The development application is currently being assessed by council staff.