$45,000 award for Ballina principal who has 'changed lives'

Janeen Silcock, principal pf Ballina Coast High School, has been awarded a prestigious award for Excellent School leadership at the Commonwealth Bank teaching awards.

Janeen Silcock, principal pf Ballina Coast High School, has been awarded a prestigious award for Excellent School leadership at the Commonwealth Bank teaching awards.

A BALLINA principal was one of 12 "remarkable” educators from across Australia to be awarded a prestigious fellowship.

Janeen Silcock, the principal of new Ballina Coast High School, has received a $45,000 fellowship as part of the Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards.

Held in partnership with education not-for-profit, Schools Plus, the awards are Australia's leading education awards, recognising and rewarding teachers who are transforming learning outcomes at their schools.

Ms Silcock will use the fellowship to fund the growth of an innovative in-school program, which provides new learning methods and outcomes for the school.

Chief executive of Schools Plus, Rosemary Conn, said Ms Silcock was changing the lives of hundreds of students through her creative and inspiring approach to education.

"The Fellowships provide a wonderful opportunity to recognise and reward the ground breaking work our teachers do around Australia, particularly in schools in disadvantaged communities,” she said.

The Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards were announced at a ceremony in Sydney on Friday.