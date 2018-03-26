Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Janeen Silcock, principal pf Ballina Coast High School, has been awarded a prestigious award for Excellent School leadership at the Commonwealth Bank teaching awards.
Janeen Silcock, principal pf Ballina Coast High School, has been awarded a prestigious award for Excellent School leadership at the Commonwealth Bank teaching awards.
Community

$45,000 award for Ballina principal who has 'changed lives'

26th Mar 2018 11:30 AM

A BALLINA principal was one of 12 "remarkable” educators from across Australia to be awarded a prestigious fellowship.

Janeen Silcock, the principal of new Ballina Coast High School, has received a $45,000 fellowship as part of the Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards.

Held in partnership with education not-for-profit, Schools Plus, the awards are Australia's leading education awards, recognising and rewarding teachers who are transforming learning outcomes at their schools.

Ms Silcock will use the fellowship to fund the growth of an innovative in-school program, which provides new learning methods and outcomes for the school.

Chief executive of Schools Plus, Rosemary Conn, said Ms Silcock was changing the lives of hundreds of students through her creative and inspiring approach to education.

"The Fellowships provide a wonderful opportunity to recognise and reward the ground breaking work our teachers do around Australia, particularly in schools in disadvantaged communities,” she said.

The Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards were announced at a ceremony in Sydney on Friday.

Lismore Northern Star
HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

HORRIFIC ATTACK: 'Its now our turn to give back to Ken'

Crime A FUNDRAISING campaign has been set up for the 61-year-old was attacked by three men at a service station.

  • 26th Mar 2018 10:22 AM
$4m development 'too much' for Ballina: locals

$4m development 'too much' for Ballina: locals

News Proposed six-storey building exceeds town's height limit

Northern Rivers tradies are doing it tough

Northern Rivers tradies are doing it tough

News Why tradie prices differ so much across our regions

How to get rid of expired flares

How to get rid of expired flares

Water Sports Flares have use-by dates and must be disposed of safely

  • 26th Mar 2018 11:58 AM

Local Partners