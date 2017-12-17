$4500 worth of Christmas presents donated by council

EIGHT families who have had a tough year will now be able to celebrate Christmas thanks to the generosity of Byron Shire Council staff.

The Salvation Army approached the council's records coordinator, Tracey Dousling, two weeks ago to ask if she could organise staff to provide a food hamper and several gifts for one family in need.

But when Tracey asked the Salvos how many families needed help, and was told eight, she decided to take up the challenge of helping all of them.

This week council staff packed her car to the brim with $4500 worth of gifts and groceries including:

Gifts for 15 children to the value of $50 each

Gifts for all the parents to the value of $30 each

A family pass and spending money for each family to a Gold Coast theme park

A $100 grocery gift card for each family

A $60 hamper for each family

"I was overwhelmed by the generosity of staff who not only donated gifts and groceries, but supported a barbecue and a cake stall," Ms Dousling said.

"A lot of people in our community are very ready to criticise council staff but I can assure residents that not only are they dedicated and work hard, but they have enormous hearts and deep pockets," she said.

"Woolworths in Mullumbimby also donated $200 which was very much appreciated.

"I was overwhelmed by the response from my colleagues and to think that 15 children and their parents who need some love and support will be able to wake up on Christmas Day with a smile is just great."