$450 million water park creator's legal bid denied

The Actventure waterpark on Steve Irwin Way at Glenview. Contributed

CONTROVERSY continues to hound a $450million Sunshine Coast water park with the pensioner who started the project unsuccessfully applying in court to overturn a $165,000 payment made to the site's developer.

Water park expert and director of Waterplay, Arthur Downing, claims to have identified the site of the multi-million dollar Steve Irwin Way park and obtained the necessary Material Change of Use required to utilise the land.

The park, called Actventure, is now being developed by Sunshine Coast-based Sanad Capital which is headed by former professional golfer Bradley Sutherland and backed by Dubai-based Najibi General Trading Company.

Plans released for the park in October include up to 278 cabins and villas and a health cafe.

Actventure will also feature a world-class water park, wave pool, a lawn for major events, concerts and community activities and an outdoor adventure park.

The project has been tainted by litigation, including against Mr Downing from investors such as MNSBJ, which is owned by surfer Julian Wilson, over payments for shares.

Mr Baird sued Mr Downing for $165,000 in early 2016, which he said he was owed for raising investment capital for the project.

Mr Downing paid the amount, but applied for an appeal extension in September this year, which was denied by Justices Walter Sofronoff, Anthe Philippides, and Philip McMurdo on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Mr Downing made the legal bid on the basis that when he paid the money he was unaware that Mr Baird and Mr Sutherland, along with others, were allegedly colluding to obtain the project for themselves and exclude him.

The application was rejected for numerous reasons including that two years had passed since the original judgment, Mr Baird would be financially disadvantaged if he had to pay the sum back and ignoring the appeal time limit would be "destructive to the proper administration of justice".

Mr Downing was further ordered to pay costs to Mr Baird for the hearing.