Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

NRRRL: The first half of the game between Casino Cougars and the Murwillumbah Mustangs looked so promising for first grade Cougars.

The Cougars were hungry for the ball and both teams played hard.

An on-field scuffle broke out midway and despite Casino crowd support on the Mustangs home ground the second half saw the Cougars go down 26-10.

Here are photos of the players and the crowd at Murwillumbah.