Artist impression of facilities at a proposed $45 million development at Empire Vale.
Artist impression of facilities at a proposed $45 million development at Empire Vale. Contributed
News

$45 million private play haven: Time to have your say

24th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss a development application for a $45 million family eco-recreational village will be held this afternoon.

The plans for the private play haven - which would be built at Empire Vale at South Ballina - were lodged with Ballina Shire Council in late 2016.

With an estimated cost of $45.6 million, the development will be determined by the Joint Regional Planning Panel.

The panel is hosting a public briefing meeting from 4pm today at the council chambers on the corner of Tamar and Cherry Sts.

The development application, which is described as a family eco-recreational village and equine facility, includes:

  • Three houses
  • Equine facilities (including stables, veterinary facility, quarantine stalls, horse float/equipment shelters, two equestrian exercise lawns)
  • Private go-kart track and workshop
  • Private caravan park for 10 sites
  • Private shooting range.

In January last year The Northern Star revealed that one of Australia's richest families was believed to be behind plans for the South Ballina development.

Ringtank Pty Ltd, the company that lodged the development application to Ballina Shire Council before Christmas, is owned by the Menegazzo family - owners of the Stanbroke Group cattle empire in Queensland.

At the time, the council's then town planner, Rod Willis, told the Star that planning for the massive complex dated back more than 10 years.

He said the exclusive use of the facilities did not classify it as a major development for the shire.

"If it was for a commercial tourist attract with all of these facilities yes it would be a major development,” Mr Willis said.

To hear more about this proposal, head to the public briefing at 4pm today.

