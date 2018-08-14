$448 fine if you don't stop at level crossing

DID you know that you could be fined $448 for running a stop sign at a level crossing?

It's Rail Safety Week, and local authorities are urging people to take care at level crossings, particularly at the Kendall Street one in Byron Bay.

Tweed-Byron Police District Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said people had to stop at the stop signs and look out for the train.

"Given the history of use with no train on our track for 13 years, locals became complacent on the Kendall Street level crossing on the way into Belongil from Ewingsdale Road,” he said.

"I'm here to say that time is well and truly over now.

"The fine for running a stop sign at a level crossing is $448 and three demerit points.

"Please be warned that if you do not stop and look out for the train you will be fined.”

An initiative of the TrackSAFE Foundation, Rail Safety Week involves more than 70 rail, police and government organisations working together to draw attention to behaviours that lead to injuries, near misses and fatalities on Australian and New Zealand railways.

The foundation's patron, Tim Fischer, said problems often arose when people were "looking at screens, not removing earphones or taking short cuts across tracks”.

"However all of these actions could lead to deadly consequences,” he said.

"The safety messages we push are not new, but they continue to be the driving force behind incidents on our railways.

"We're urging the public to take responsibility for their actions.

"Rail safety is everyone's responsibility.”

Of the 1361 public road level crossings in New South Wales, 405 have active controls (flashing lights, bells and boom gates).

The remainder, like the Kendall Street level crossing, are protected by stop or give way signs.

The Byron Bay train commenced operation on December 16 last year.

The train runs seven days a week between the North Beach Station on Bayshore Drive in the Byron Arts Estate and the Byron Beach Platform behind Simmos Caltex Service Station on Shirley Street in Byron Bay township.

For timetable information visit www.byronbaytrain.com.au.