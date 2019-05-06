44 amazing photos from Nimbin's MardiGrass

The MardiGrass 2019 march down the main street of Nimbin.

The MardiGrass 2019 march down the main street of Nimbin. Marc Stapelberg

PRO-CANNABIS supporters gathered at Nimbin MardiGrass at the weekend to ask the government to re-examine existing laws surrounding the plant.

Nimbin Hemp Embassy president Michael Balderstone said the festival was a protest that tried to educate the public through talks, fun events, music, poetry art and their crowd-pleasing event, the Hemp Olympix.

The highlight of the weekend was the always colourful parade and rally.

Check out these photos from the event.