Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The MardiGrass 2019 march down the main street of Nimbin.
The MardiGrass 2019 march down the main street of Nimbin. Marc Stapelberg
Whats On

44 amazing photos from Nimbin's MardiGrass

Marc Stapelberg
by
6th May 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRO-CANNABIS supporters gathered at Nimbin MardiGrass at the weekend to ask the government to re-examine existing laws surrounding the plant.

Nimbin Hemp Embassy president Michael Balderstone said the festival was a protest that tried to educate the public through talks, fun events, music, poetry art and their crowd-pleasing event, the Hemp Olympix.

The highlight of the weekend was the always colourful parade and rally.

Check out these photos from the event.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Heartbroken family say 'thank you' for love and support

    premium_icon Heartbroken family say 'thank you' for love and support

    Health "IT'S one day at a time and one foot in front of the other at the moment, and I just want to thank everyone.”

    Lake road will close forever this week

    premium_icon Lake road will close forever this week

    Council News The decision divided a community

    Need to vote early? Polling booths open on Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Need to vote early? Polling booths open on Northern Rivers

    Politics Here's everything you need to know if you want to vote early

    New $40 million mega hotel proposed for town

    premium_icon New $40 million mega hotel proposed for town

    Business Three-storey development would have a private rooftop pool and bar