44 amazing photos from Nimbin's MardiGrass
PRO-CANNABIS supporters gathered at Nimbin MardiGrass at the weekend to ask the government to re-examine existing laws surrounding the plant.
Nimbin Hemp Embassy president Michael Balderstone said the festival was a protest that tried to educate the public through talks, fun events, music, poetry art and their crowd-pleasing event, the Hemp Olympix.
The highlight of the weekend was the always colourful parade and rally.
Check out these photos from the event.