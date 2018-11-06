$437,000 for sports fields, halls, public spaces in Kyogle
NEW life will be breathed into community facilities in Kyogle and Wiangaree thanks to $437,500 in funding from the State Government.
Member for Lismore Thomas George announced the funding as part of round two of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Kyogle Council secured money for seven community projects, which include upgrades to sports grounds, halls, signage and public spaces.
Mr George congratulated the grant application put forward by Kyogle Council as well as the various committees who work tirelessly to make their communities great places to live.
THE PROJECTS
- Kyogle High School Sports Ground $50,000: Upgrades to Kyogle High School Sports Ground, including refurbishment of existing amenities, improvement of access road and parking area, and improvement of existing kiosk.
- Tourism signage across all villiages and Kyogle $140,000: This project will fund the installation of tourism/wayfinding signage in Kyogle, Mallanganee, Tabulam, Bonalbo, Old Bonalbo, Woodenbong, and Wiangaree. The signs will include indigenous cultural information, mobile phone coded information, and directions to vehicle pullover areas
- Kyogle Rugby League Ground $70,000: Improvements to Kyogle Rugby League Football Ground, including an upgrade of the sports field lighting and improvements to the club kitchen.
- Kyogle Rifle Range Improvements $75,000: Improvements to Kyogle Rifle Range, including shade structures, amenities, and increased accessibility.
- Wiangaree Rodeo Ground $70,000: The improvements to Wiangaree Rodeo Ground will include sealing and improving the internal access road; installing a new electric BBQ, stainless steel benches, outdoor picnic shelters, and seating; and making electrical and building repairs to the existing hall.
- Wiangaree Hall Improvements $50,000: Improvements to Wiangaree Hall, including an electrical upgrade, new ceiling fans, upgraded and sealed driveway, replacement of boundary fencing, and refurbishment of doors.
- Wiangaree Aboody Park $50,000: Improvements to Wiangaree Aboody Park will include fencing along the highway, water and sewerage infrastructure for the existing public toilet, shade/trees at the playground, additional seating, and changes to the car park.