$437,000 for sports fields, halls, public spaces in Kyogle

Lismore MP Thomas George and Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland with representatives from the successful community organisations.

Lismore MP Thomas George and Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland with representatives from the successful community organisations.

NEW life will be breathed into community facilities in Kyogle and Wiangaree thanks to $437,500 in funding from the State Government.

Member for Lismore Thomas George announced the funding as part of round two of the Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Kyogle Council secured money for seven community projects, which include upgrades to sports grounds, halls, signage and public spaces.

Mr George congratulated the grant application put forward by Kyogle Council as well as the various committees who work tirelessly to make their communities great places to live.

THE PROJECTS