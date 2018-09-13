Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Falls Festival punters on the third day of the festival in Byron Bay.
Falls Festival punters on the third day of the festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg
Whats On

$436 for a Falls Festival ticket: Would you pay it?

Javier Encalada
by
13th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TICKETS for Falls Festival at Byron Bay haven't even sold out yet, but already a number of overpriced passes are being advertised for sale on various websites.

Tickets to upcoming 2018/19 Falls Music and Arts Festival went for sale last week and, although Lorne has sold out, Byron Bay still has tickets for sale through the official Ticketmaster facility.

That did not stop American reselling tickets Viagogo to start offering Falls Byron Bay tickets.

The Viagogo website showed this morning a number of different tickets up for sale, with a three-day ticket for over 18 showed a ticket for sale for $436 per ticket.

The official price for a three day ticket is currently $326.58 at the official reseller, Ticketmaster.

Not having an official reselling facility is the main negative feedback music fans have complained about on the festival's social media for years.

Last year, comments on social media included people complaining the same ticket were re-sold a number of times via Facebook, in an alleged fraudulent activity, affecting people coming to the event from overseas.

A Falls Festival spokesperson reiterated the festival's advice to not buy tickets from anyone you don't trust.

Will there be a resale this year?

If you've purchased ticket/s to the show and can no longer attend, you can pass your ticket/s onto a friend or family member at face value. Flip side, please only purchase tickets from a known and trusted friend at cost price.

Is there a reason why credit card the only way to purchase tickets?

We use the payment methods available to us by the ticketing agent.

For locals that would like to volunteer or work at Falls, when will applications be open?

Staff, volunteers, food and market applications will be open at the end of September.

Best for anyone wishing to apply to check the website later in the month for details.　

byron bay falls2018 falls2018/2019 north byron parklands ticket resale viagogo whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

    premium_icon Long arm of the law extends to magpies as well

    News "WE DON'T just rock up and think 'there's a swooping bird, we'll shoot it'."

    • 13th Sep 2018 12:47 PM
    Person taken to hospital after car rollover

    Person taken to hospital after car rollover

    Breaking Two ambulance crews are on their way to the scene

    • 13th Sep 2018 11:58 AM
    Popular restaurant 'reinvented' by hard-working couple

    premium_icon Popular restaurant 'reinvented' by hard-working couple

    Business In three short years, the farm and restaurant have flourished

    Citizen's arrest after stabbing incident

    Citizen's arrest after stabbing incident

    Crime Accused threatened to stab a woman

    Local Partners