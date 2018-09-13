$436 for a Falls Festival ticket: Would you pay it?

Falls Festival punters on the third day of the festival in Byron Bay.

Falls Festival punters on the third day of the festival in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

TICKETS for Falls Festival at Byron Bay haven't even sold out yet, but already a number of overpriced passes are being advertised for sale on various websites.

Tickets to upcoming 2018/19 Falls Music and Arts Festival went for sale last week and, although Lorne has sold out, Byron Bay still has tickets for sale through the official Ticketmaster facility.

That did not stop American reselling tickets Viagogo to start offering Falls Byron Bay tickets.

The Viagogo website showed this morning a number of different tickets up for sale, with a three-day ticket for over 18 showed a ticket for sale for $436 per ticket.

The official price for a three day ticket is currently $326.58 at the official reseller, Ticketmaster.

Not having an official reselling facility is the main negative feedback music fans have complained about on the festival's social media for years.

Last year, comments on social media included people complaining the same ticket were re-sold a number of times via Facebook, in an alleged fraudulent activity, affecting people coming to the event from overseas.

A Falls Festival spokesperson reiterated the festival's advice to not buy tickets from anyone you don't trust.

Will there be a resale this year?

If you've purchased ticket/s to the show and can no longer attend, you can pass your ticket/s onto a friend or family member at face value. Flip side, please only purchase tickets from a known and trusted friend at cost price.

Is there a reason why credit card the only way to purchase tickets?

We use the payment methods available to us by the ticketing agent.

For locals that would like to volunteer or work at Falls, when will applications be open?

Staff, volunteers, food and market applications will be open at the end of September.

Best for anyone wishing to apply to check the website later in the month for details.