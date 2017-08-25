433 new residential lots proposed for Lismore

View of Lismore from the North Lismore Plateau. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

A DEVELOPMENT application to subdivide part of the recently rezoned land on the North Lismore Plateau into 433 residential allotments has been lodged with Lismore City Council.

The development application was lodged this week on behalf of The Winten Property Group and will be placed on public exhibition in the next couple of weeks to allow for submissions.

"The lodgement of the development application follows an extended period of consultation with various stakeholders to ensure the development has addressed many of the concerns that were raised through the rezoning process,” the council's Development & Compliance Manager Peter Jeuken said.

"The development application process now gives the broader community an opportunity to make submissions.”

Details of the proposal will be available once the public submission period begins on 13 September 2017.