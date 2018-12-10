Menu
43 diamonds, 8 opals, ammunition found during search

10th Dec 2018 6:46 AM

VALUABLE jewels, drugs and ammunition have been found during a search at a Northern Rivers home.

About 9.50am on Wednesday, Tweed/Byron Police District Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a Eureka home.

It is alleged that during the search police seized cannabis, .22 calibre ammunition, lysergide acid (LSD) tabs, methylamphetamine, 43 assorted diamonds, eight opals, two gold watches, a man's gold chain and three gift cards valued at $50 each.

A 45-year-old Eureka man was charged with 10 offences and refused bail.

He will appear in Byron Bay Local Court on December 20.

