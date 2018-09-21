Menu
Did you get much rain overnight?
42mm of rain: Good drenching for Northern Rivers towns

21st Sep 2018 7:22 AM

A NUMBER of Northern Rivers towns had a good drenching yesterday afternoon and overnight, with Byron Bay recording a total of 42mm since 9am yesterday.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Lennox Head had 23mm while Ballina recorded 17mm.

The official total at Lismore was 4mm, but some residents said there were some heavy localised falls yesterday afternoon.

Nimbin and Bentley each recorded 15mm of rain. Alstonville registered 11mm.

Unfortunately for those out Casino way, you only received about 1mm of rain.

But there could be a bit more on the way.

BoM says there's a slight chance of a shower in Lismore this morning before the weather clears up for a mostly sunny weekend.

Sunday could see temperatures reach about 26 degrees.

A cold front will move into the Northern Rivers after that, with maximum temperatures dropping to 20 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

More rain is also forecast for early next week.

northern rivers weather rain spring
Lismore Northern Star

