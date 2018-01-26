$42m event site has 'huge appeal' for young, but not all

Mess at the North Byron Parklands after the 2015 Splendour in the Grass festival.

Mess at the North Byron Parklands after the 2015 Splendour in the Grass festival. Contributed

RESIDENTS living near the North Byron Parklands in Yelgun are being encouraged to make a submission to the Department of Planning over a $42 million development application to make the site a permanent home for Splendour in the Grass and Falls Festival.

Byron Shire Council general manager Ken Gainger said while the Parklands had a "huge appeal" to visitors and some locals but there were also many residents who felt the events had a negative impact on the local community.

The site is currently on a five year trial which in September last year was extended by 20 months through to August 2019.

North Byron Parklands Sam Charlton Photography

Late last year a State Significant Development (SSD) application was lodged by Billinudgel Property Pty Ltd to allow for the permanent use of the 260ha site for events with up to 50,000 patrons.

The Parklands proposal would include the two major festivals with up to 35,000 patrons initially, increasing to 50,000, plus three music or cultural events with up to 25,000 patrons a day,

Upgrades to the site worth $42 million include a conference centre, a permanent 'golden view' bar, terracing of the main amphitheatre, improvements to transport infrastructure, and restoration and maintenance of vegetation and habitat.

The site would also accommodate five small community days such as local arts festivals for up to 5,000 patrons a day, and two minor event days for school sports carnivals for 1,500 patrons.

On event days the site would operate 24 hours a day, but amplified music from the stages would be restricted to 11am to midnight, or to 1am on New Year's Eve.

A State Significant Development includes tourist and recreation facilities that are over a certain size, located in a sensitive environmental area or exceed more than $30 million in capital investment.

The consent authority for SSDs is the Department of Planning, not local councils.

The development application is on exhibition and submissions can be made until 16 February 2018. The Department of Planning will also undertake community consultation in late January.

Some of the Falls Festival art pieces that can be appreciated during the event, being held at North Byron Parklands. Tweed Daily News

Byron Shire Council general manager Ken Gainger said the council would be making a submission based on staff's assessment of the DA just like every other interested individual or organisation.

"Staff will be looking at a range of issues including site management, impacts on ecology, emergency evacuation, noise, traffic, parking and pedestrian management, food health and provision of on-site facilities when they assess the DA," Mr Gainger said.

"I encourage all residents to take the time to make a submission so the Department of Planning gets a good understanding about the local views on this issue," he said.

The council has also requested a briefing be provided to its councillors.

