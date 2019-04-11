42,500 Splendour tickets on sale today

POPULAR: Tickets to Splendour In The Grass sold out last year in less than 30 minutes.

POPULAR: Tickets to Splendour In The Grass sold out last year in less than 30 minutes. IAN LAIDLAW

SPLENDOUR in the Grass is opening its general ticket sale this morning from 9am and music lovers have 7000 more chances to get a ticket.

The festival will be increasing its capacity to 42,500 patrons this year.

This number means that 7500 more people will have access to the event compared to the 35,000 allowed until last year.

The increase is possible after the NSW Independent Planning Commission signed off on a $42-million development application by developer Billinudgel Property Pty Ltd for North Byron Parklands last week.

Splendour announced a line up headlined by Chance the rapper, Tame Impala and Childish Gambino for the festival happening July 19 to 21.

What does it mean for Byron Bay during that weekend? Well, a lot more people on the roads, shops and looking for accommodation.

Byron Shire Council's Director of Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway, said Byron Shire hosts many events that draw large crowds to our towns and villages and staff work closely with event organisers.

"One of the priorities of council, when events are being held in the Shire, is to make sure our public spaces are clean. This includes making sure facilities like public toilets are cleaned regularly and that waste bins are emptied more often," he said.

"Generally, to cope with the influx of people that come to the Byron Shire for Splendour in the Grass, council does additional servicing of the bin networks in public areas in the Brunswick Heads area and Byron Bay.

"Public toilets are also cleaned more regularly.

Mr Holloway said the council played a role in the operations of North Byron Parklands (where the festival is held), where Plans of Management for issues like traffic and waste are required.

Tickets

Splendour offers single day tickets for $185 plus booking fees and card charges, but a three-day ticket costs $415 plus booking fees and card charges.

VIP tickets cost $799 for three-days and $349 for a single day plus other charges.

Camping at the site for five nights costs $135 on top of the basic tickets.

Music lovers can chose Time to Pay, a new service that allows ticket holders to pay for them in three instalments.

General Public Tickets for Splendour in the Grass 2019 go on sale today though moshtix.com.au and 1300 GET TIX (438 849).

The purchaser can buy tickets for up to four people in their preferred selection of event tickets, camping tickets and Green Offset options.

Those buying tickets must ensure you have the correct name and date of birth for each person they are buying for, as these details are printed onto their ticket.

You will also require the email address and mobile contact details for each ticketholder. This allows ticketholders to be eligible to receive information for a Splendour 2020 ticket presale offer.

Also punters should create or have a Moshtix account up to date when buying their tickets.