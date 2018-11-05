THE Northern Rivers continues to benefit from strong international traveller numbers, according to the latest International Visitor Survey data.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the latest results showed the Northern Rivers continued to be a major tourist hotspot for international travellers.

"In the year to June 2018 we've seen 422,760 international visitors flock to the region," he said.

"We are the sixth most popular destination for international visitors after the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Blue Mountains, the Great Ocean Road and the Great Barrier Reef.

"We've got some great attractions in our community and it's clear they are major drawcards for international visitors.

"This is great news for our community. More international travellers means more people in our local restaurants, staying in our local hotels and visiting our local tourist attractions."

The international visitor survey results show a record 8.4 million international travellers flocked to our shores over the past year and spent record amounts with travellers injecting $42.5 billion into the local economy.

The latest International Visitor Survey results are available at: www.tra.gov.au.