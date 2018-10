Casino played Bilambil in open competition at the Oceania Cup soccer carnival on Sunday.

Casino played Bilambil in open competition at the Oceania Cup soccer carnival on Sunday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

ABOUT 42 teams turned out for the sixth annual Oceania Cup female soccer carnival at Alstonville over the weekend.

The carnival is for female teams only with competition running from Under-12s to opens at Crawford Park and Geoff Watt Oval, Alstonville.

Money raised from the carnival goes to the Alstonville club along with its charity Breast Cancer Network Australia.