70 soldiers assemble at East Lismore HQ for next big mission

RESERVES READY: Members of the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, (41 RNSWR) at Lismore, shortly before they deployed to assist emergency services and communities impacted by floods on the mid-North Coast. Photo: Alison Paterson

Offering relief and reassurance, around 70 Northern Rivers Army reservists are headed south to support emergency services at the floods on the Mid-North Coast.

On Wednesday March 24, Captain Sam Miller from the 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment said their recovery team had completed their preparations for their part in operation NSW Flood Assist 21.

As the soldiers assembled prior to departure at 41 RNSWR in East Lismore, Captain Miller said everyone was feeling positive and looking forward to helping out the communities pummelled by the floods.

Standing by a massive Unimog, Captain Miller said the multipurpose all-wheel drive medium trucks will be used to support other agencies.

"These Unimogs allow us to move stores through roads other vehicles cannot move through," he said.

"We will push out to the various locations including Kempsey, Port Macquarie and Taree with our headquarters at Coffs Harbour."

Captain Miller said their main tasking will be flood clean up.

"Our commitment there is until Sunday March 28, with the potential to stay longer," he said.

"As well as PPE and stores we have chainsaws and fire rakes to help clear roads.

"Our priority is to be swift and move methodically and safely and be on task Thursday morning.

"Many have previous experience assisting communities during natural disasters."

Sergeant Tim Higgins said their experienced catering team was already on site at their Coffs Harbour depot.

"Our three caterers pre-moved and left at 0800 hours today," he said.

"Some of them were there during the 2019 bushfires when we helped out."

Corporal Scott Paultridge, who has been deployed during many natural disasters in his 18 years as a reservist, said his most recent posting was for border checkpoints and hotel quarantine.

"It's good to be able to help your community," he said.

Captain Miller said the squad will be camping out at the Coffs Harbour base.

"Some of our blokes are from that area," he said.

"Everyone in the 41 RNSWR is looking forward to helping out."