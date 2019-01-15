New laws creating 40km/h disaster zones on the Pacific Hwy

Worried driver describes new rule as accident waiting to happen.

Worried driver describes new rule as accident waiting to happen. Alistair Brightman

"ALL hell might have broken out" are the words Rod Groth used to describe his close call when he had to suddenly slow to 40km/h for flashing emergency service lights.

Under the new road rule introduced late last year, motorists are required to slow to 40km/h when passing a stationary emergency vehicle but since commencing, the requirements have caused multiple accidents, including one that injured a local police officer.

The rule started in September in NSW under a 12-month trial.

Mr Groth, from Coffs Harbour, contacted he Advocate to share his experience with the new road rule.

On Christmas eve, he was travelling from Coffs Harbour to Sydney and cruising at 110km/h.

Not far past Kempsey South service centre and around what Rod has described a blind-spot curve, a police highway patrol car suddenly appeared with its lights on.

"There were three cars in front of me with a safe travelling distance between all," Mr Groth said.

"I had to brake very, very hard to pull up my car to get our speed down to 40km/h. Thanks to ABS or all hell might have broken out.

He said several cars in front of him veered to the right so there was still a safe space between them.

"I have been driving for over 40 years and my heart is still pounding.

"Thankfully, the police officer was approximately 8-10m off the shoulder, in a safe position.

"I'm sure I speak for the other three drivers that day, I'm very grateful there wasn't a B-double on my tail. I shudder to think."

With law under review, Mr Groth said he questioned the State Government decision.

This rule was introduced to improve the safety of police and emergency works, as well as the people they are protecting.

To learn more about the current rule, visit goo.gl/GUvMNW.