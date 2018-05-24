$40k in cannabis seized from rural property

A MAN has been refused bail after police located 6.2kg of dried cannabis at a Bonalbo property this afternoon.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended a home on Koreelah Street, Bonalbo today for a Firearms Prohibition Order compliance check.

Police will allege they located 6.2kg of dried cannabis throughout the house with an estimated potential street value of $40,000.

A 54-year-old man was charged at Casino Police Station with supply prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will next appear in Lismore Local Court on Thursday 14 June 2018.