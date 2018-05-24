Menu
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
Crime

$40k in cannabis seized from rural property

24th May 2018 5:21 PM

A MAN has been refused bail after police located 6.2kg of dried cannabis at a Bonalbo property this afternoon.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended a home on Koreelah Street, Bonalbo today for a Firearms Prohibition Order compliance check.

Police will allege they located 6.2kg of dried cannabis throughout the house with an estimated potential street value of $40,000.

A 54-year-old man was charged at Casino Police Station with supply prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will next appear in Lismore Local Court on Thursday 14 June 2018.

bonalbo cannabis bust drug bust northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

