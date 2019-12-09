Menu
Very hot weather is on the way.
40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

JASMINE BURKE
9th Dec 2019 8:00 AM
MUCH of inland NSW is set to swelter through a heatwave early this week with hot 40C+ degree days and very warm 20C+ degree nights.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a low-intensity heatwave for Northern NSW from Tuesday to Thursday.

“A high pressure system currently over lies over the southwestern Tasman Sea and is slowly moving east,” BOM’s Weather Situation reads.

“This system will see temperatures increasing significantly early this week as hot air from central Australia is drawn into New South Wales.

“A broad, slow-moving trough looks set to offer some temperature relief in the second half of this week, and may bring the odd shower or thunderstorm to eastern parts.”
From Tuesday the weather will be hot, with areas of smoke haze.

There is also a chance of a thunderstorm inland in the late afternoon and evening for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Lismore’s maximum forecast for the next three days starting tomorrow is 35C, 31C for Ballina, 39C tomorrow for Casino and keeping in the high 30s the following days.

Between 10-15mm of rain is forecast for parts of the region on Friday, including Byron Bay, Ballina, Lismore and Casino.

