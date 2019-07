The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the Kyogle area to treat a 59-year-old man who had been injured by a falling haybale.

A KYOGLE man has been transported to hospital after being injured by a falling hay bale.

Shortly after 5pm this afternoon the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team attended a property at Kyogle where a 400kg bale of hay fell three meters onto a 59-year-old man.

He was treated and stabilised on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for multiple injuries and has been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.