$400,000 to upgrade popular North Coast park

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin celebrating the funding announcement with the Ocean Shores community

AN all abilities flying fox and wheelchair friendly tree-house is coming to Waterlily Playscape in Ocean Shores.

It comes as the Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin announced $418,608 in NSW Liberal & Nationals Government funding to upgrade the park.

Mr Franklin said the funding will also go towards the construction of shared cycling and walking pathways, formalisation of the carpark and shade sails for the playground.

"I am thrilled we are able to support this wonderful playground which is such an important part of this community. Ocean Shores is home to many young families and this project will deliver more facilities to these families,” said Mr Franklin.

Mr Franklin announced the funding at Sunday's community celebration at the Park.

"It was a delight to join the Ocean Shores community to celebrate this wonderful project,” Mr Franklin said.

"The project has been led by the Ocean Shores community. Our local school children have played a huge part in the design of the playground.

"It is so incredible that the children of this community have been able to assist in the design of the equipment they will play on and children for generations to come.

"I want to pay tribute to Orit Ben-Harush and the whole Waterlily Playscape Committee for all their work in bringing this project to life.”

The funding is part of the NSW Government's $200 million Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Applications for Round Two of the Fund are currently open until 4 May 2018.

For further information, visit www.nsw.gov.au/strongercountrycommunities.