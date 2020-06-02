Menu
The Alstonville Aquatic Centre.
$400,000 tender awarded for Alstonville pool upgrade

2nd Jun 2020 9:00 AM
A TENDER for the $400,000 upgrade of the Alstonville pool has been awarded to a Northern Rivers company.

Ballina Shire Council this week awarded the tender to Stinson Projects, trading as Blaze Projects.

The company is based in the Byron Shire.

As explained in the council's report, the work for the Alstonville Aquatic Centre's new amenities was funded in the draft 2020/21 operational plan.

The works have been in the pipeline for the past 12 months.

"The scheduling of the works is based on the Aquatic Centre having to close during July and August 2020, with July being the normal closure for this centre (aside from the COVID-19 forced closure)," the report states.

The scope of works proposed includes:

Extension to the disabled bathrooms to provide compliant and upgraded

facilities

Replace wall and floor tiles throughout the amenities building and public

areas

Install new plumbing and electrical fitting and fixtures

Install new shower and toilet partitions

Reconfiguration of rooms within the kiosk and office area

Install outdoor showers and

Provide security screens to external services area.

Both the Ballina and Alstonville pools recently underwent major upgrades worth around $15 million.

>>> Defects found after $14 million pool upgrades

They opened to the public in July 2018 after a number of delays and setbacks.

alstonville pool ballina shire council northern rivers development
Lismore Northern Star

