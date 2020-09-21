$400,000 for viewing area at ‘beautiful’ Casino site

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow and Federal Local Government Minister Mark Coulton at the Casino Drill Hall site

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has announced a suite of funding measures for the Casino area to help improve key community spaces for the public and tourists.

Joined by Local Government Minister Mark Coulton, Mr Hogan announced $405,000 in funding for a viewing area as part of the Casino Drill Hall site.

“The viewing area that is going to be developed on the Drill Hall site is COVID spending, and what that will be is, it’s one of the few big public spaces in Casino and it’s near the river which is beautiful,” Mr Hogan said.

“This is the next stage of having a viewing area where people can take in the river and the beautiful space that it is.”

Page MP Kevin Hogan with Richmond Valley Council Mayor Robert Mustow and Federal Local Government Minister Mark Coulton and Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald at the Casino water tower.

Mr Hogan also announced $125,000 in funding for an art project will transform Casino’s water tower into a tourist attraction.

“That’s about giving councils a job-creating project to do ... a lot of this in Casino is around tourism,” he said.

“What they (the council) are trying to do is develop more of a tourism experience for people here in the Richmond Valley and Casino because we want people to come back.”

“This will compliment the riverside precinct.”

Mr Coulton said this funding was achieving its intended role by helping regional communities bounce back from a tough year.

“I know how important it is to support communities who have faced the combined effects of drought, bushfires and now COVID-19, which is why we are backing projects, here in Page and across the nation, creating employment and business opportunities,” he said.