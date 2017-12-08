400,000 cigarette butts: We need smoke free beaches

MORE than 400,000 cigarette butts littering Byron Bay beaches has sparked a new campaign to make the foreshore smoke free.

Main Beach at Byron now has new signs declaring the area part of the Smoke Free Byron Beaches campaign - designed to reduce litter, particularly cigarette butts, on the beach.

Leading the Smoke Free Byron Beaches project is Kate Akkerman, Waste Education and Compliance Officer, who came to Byron Shire Council from the Positive Change for Marine Life group.

"The Positive Change for Marine Life group estimates that it has collected more than 400,000 pieces of rubbish on Byron Bay beaches in the last five years," Ms Akkerman said. "One in every three pieces of rubbish is a cigarette butt."

During a Smoke Free Byron Beaches campaign in 2016 Byron Shire Council and the Positive Change for Marine Life group collected 4765 cigarette butts along the Byron beach foreshore and Apex Park on weekends between April and December.

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson said the amount of rubbish picked up was astounding.

"The Cape Byron Marine Park is a precious natural environment that attracts visitors and supports tourism activities such as whale watching, diving and kayaking and it is vital that people know about the impact of littering on birds and aquatic life," Cr Richardson said.

"Cigarette butts have been found in the stomachs of turtles, birds and other marine animals and as custodian of some of the most beautiful beaches in Australia and Byron Shire Council is now embarking on a program of education and awareness.

"A lot of tourists from overseas aren't aware of the terrible impact their cigarette butts and other rubbish can have on marine life and I am hoping that these quirky new signs will be a gentle reminder to them to put their butts in the bin," he said.

"They are also great conversation starters and I am sure our life guards and surf lifesavers on Main Beach will be happy to tell people why they need to do the right thing.

"It is my hope that the Byron Shire will be a world leader in developing innovative campaigns targeting smoke-free and litter free beaches and foreshores could have long-lasting, positive results.

"These signs are the first in a range of innovative education campaigns that will promote smoke-free and litter free beaches and a cleaner and healthier marine environment.

"Byron Council staff spend an average of two hours a day picking up cigarette butts, bottle tops and small pieces of rubbish so not only will new education campaigns hopefully reduce litter, but also free up staff to do other work in the community," Cr Richardson said.