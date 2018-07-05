$400,000 announced for Ballina hospital

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin with Northern NSW Local Health District chief executive Wayne Jones and Ballina District Hospital director of nursing Denise McCall.

THE emergency department at Ballina hospital isn't a place anyone wants to spend time in.

But when you do need to make a trip there, it will soon be a more aesthetically pleasing experience.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, today announced a grant of $400,000 for aesthetic upgrades to the emergency department.

That will pay for new flooring throughout, a lick of paint and improvements to the triage and reception areas.

For those who are crook but need to wait to see a doctor, the money will pay for a dedicated waiting area rather than the current seating along the corridor leading through to other parts of the hospital.

The Northern NSW Local Health District's chief executive, Wayne Jones, said about 18,000 people use the Ballina hospital's emergency department each year.

He said 81 per cent of them are triaged, and were either being treated in the nine beds in the emergency department or transferred through to a bed in a ward within four hours.

The improvements to the emergency department, he said, would improve "comfort for patients and staff”.

He said it had been at least 10 years since improvements of this type have been done to the emergency department.

Mr Franklin said: "We know that a visit to the hospital can be a stressful experience, which is why we're doing everything we can to make that a little easier for patients and their families.”

Meanwhile, this funding is in addition to the $7.35m upgrade to the theatre and other parts of the hospital already announced.