DON'T MISS OUT: The Vinyl Junkie will be at the 10th anniversary of the Byron Bay Record Fair over the Easter long weekend.
Whats On

40,000 records up for sale at vinyl fair

Jackie Munro
by
19th Apr 2019 12:00 AM
NOW in its 10th year, Byron Bay Record Fair promises to be bigger and better than last year's event.

The fair was started by the owner of Vinyl Junkie, Matt Bowden, to help promote the resurgence of vinyl in Australia.

He said the annual event event stocked 40,000 records for sale with a collection of genres sourced from all over America, bringing a diverse range of music to the area.

Mr Bowden started Vinyl Junkie 13 years ago and said he has "always been a record collector” but was lucky enough to be able to turn his hobby into a business.

"I was always a record collector and then started to go to America and buy records and built up my stock over the years and now I go for a month once a year,” he said.

"I bought 20,000 records, which weighed more than 5000kg on my last trip.”

As one of the largest record dealers in Australia, Mr Bowden said he catered to a wide range of genres and artists.

"In America I can find really good jazz, funk, soul, and blues,” he said.

"When I first started looking here in Australia, I wasn't really finding what I was looking for, mostly just small collections.”

Mr Bowden said he sourced his records from a wide range of places, including scouring "flea-market stalls, dusty warehouses and some definitely dangerous suburbs”.

"The process involves a huge amount digging,” he said.

"Buying records in the US is really hard work, but it's ultimately worth it because it is very difficult to obtain this type of music here in Australia.”

The Byron Bay Record Fair is being held at The Ewingsdale Hall, on William Flick Lane near the Byron Bay Pacific Highway exit.

Entry is free and the hall will be open from 10am to 6pm daily, and it finishes on Easter Tuesday.

